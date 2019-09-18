AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Sept. 19 11:16 a.m. 6:03 a.m.

Thur. 11:28 p.m. 5:51 p.m.

Sept. 20 6:48 a.m.

Friday 12:01 p.m. 6:35 p.m.

Sept. 21 12:14 a.m. 7:42 a.m.

Saturday 12:53 p.m. 7:26 p.m.

Sept. 22 1:08 a.m. 8:47 a.m.

Sunday 1:55 p.m. 8:27 p.m.

Sept. 23 2:11 a.m. 9:56 a.m.

Monday 3:05 p.m. 9:38 p.m.

Sept. 24 3:21 a.m. 11:01 a.m.

Tuesday 4:13 p.m. 10:56 p.m.

Sept. 25 4:31 a.m.12:01 p.m.

Wed. 5:15 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek 1 hour

Aquia Creek 2 hours

Mathias Point 4 hours

Colonial Beach 5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal 1 hour

Green Bay 2 hours

Leedstown 3 hours

Tappahannock 5 hours

