As the NFL career of one former Fredericksburg area standout ended late last week, another began.
King George County native Jermon Bushrod announced his retirement at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans Thursday night after 12 seasons with the Saints, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.
Bushrod earned two Pro Bowl invitations at left tackle in his first stint with the Saints. He also helped New Orleans win its one and only Super Bowl title to culminate the 2009 season.
Bushrod was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round in 2007 after a stellar career at Towson (Md.) University. He played in 11 games with New Orleans last season to wrap up his second stint with the franchise.
“It’s a celebration,” Bushrod said of his retirement in a telephone interview Saturday. “I never thought I’d be here. I’m a kid born in Westmoreland and raised in King George, Va. For me to have this opportunity, it’s kind of surreal.”
Bushrod, 35, may be hanging up his helmet and pads, but North Stafford graduate Joey Slye is just beginning to get his kicks.
Slye, 23, was named the Carolina Panthers’ starting kicker Friday after the team placed incumbent Graham Gano on injured reserve. Slye is teammates with former Stafford High standout Torrey Smith, a veteran wide receiver for the Panthers.
“Torrey and I have talked a bunch,” Slye said in a telephone interview Saturday. “It’s kind of crazy that two people from Stafford are on the same NFL team. We’ve talked about how in the last decade our area is getting a lot more notoriety from Division I coaches and some are playing professional ball.”
Slye made his presence felt once he was signed as a free agent by the Panthers early in training camp. He made 7 of 8 field goal attempts during the preseason. He connected on three kicks of 50 yards or more, including one from 59 yards away in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Slye said his preseason performance was the result of intense work put in behind the scenes since the start of the year.
“I’ve been clicking since January to be honest with you,” Slye said. “I’ve been hitting a really good ball. I’ve been confident in my swing and what I’ve been doing. I just got an opportunity and all the hard work I’ve done in the dark has come to light. Everybody else is seeing the confidence I have in myself and my swing. This is something that’s been brewing for a little bit and it’s nice to show the world what’s been happening.”
Bushrod said family was the biggest factor in his decision to retire. He and his wife, Jessica, lost a daughter last fall. Jordyn Lynn was born Oct. 11 with Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, which can cause delayed development and growth. She died Oct. 18.
The Bushrod family is expecting another child. They’re living in South Florida and he didn’t want to uproot the family to continue playing. Bushrod said he had an opportunity to continue his career with the Panthers and he also received interest from the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.
“I just felt like it was the right time [to retire],” Bushrod said. “I felt like it was an opportunity for me to step away while my health is still good. I’m feeling good for the most part. It had to come to an end at some point … My wife is pregnant with our fourth child. A lot of that played a part in us making this decision.”
Slye is motivated by family, as well. His older brother, A.J. Slye, died Feb. 27, 2014 after a 14-month battle with cancer.
Slye said he made a promise to his brother—a former North Stafford standout linebacker—that he would be on an NFL roster. After departing as Virginia Tech’s all-time leading scorer in 2017, he had tryouts with the San Diego Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.
He was signed by the Panthers on Aug. 1 and was an immediate hit. Slye said he wishes his brother was around for this moment but “I think he’s looking down and he’s able to experience it with me.”
“My brother has been a driving force for me since I was born,” Slye said. “He’s always been someone that’s pushed and motivated me. When I was younger I would try to compete with him and beat him in anything we were doing. That competition turned into motivation after he passed away. I want to do things that I know he would want me to do in honor of him.”
Bushrod said another reason he chose retirement is he’s had five surgeries in the last four years (shoulder, bicep tendon, wrist and thumb twice).
He said he’s eager to see what his future holds. He said he received instruction and encouragement from a number of former coaches at the high school and college level. He eventually wants to get into coaching to repay what was done for him.
He said his support system that includes his parents, sister and other family members was another key to his longevity.
“One day I’m going to figure out the next role for us,” Bushrod said. “I have to find a way to give back to the game whether it’s coaching or training. I’m not going to rush anything. The NFL is not anything I ever had my eyes on. But somebody believed in me … I just hope I can motivate other kids to follow their dreams.”
