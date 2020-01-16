Tory Martin's 24 points led three University of Mary Washington double-digit scorers as the Eagles routed Salisbury on their home floor Wednesday night, 72-63, for a Capital Athletic Conference win.
The contest saw plenty of back-and-forth action early on before Salisbury scored five straight points to take their first lead of the night at the first quarter's 2:39 mark and finish the opening 10 minutes ahead 14-12.
Things remained closely played in the second quarter with both teams trading baskets. Salisbury scored a pair of late three-pointers go up by three but Martin's field goal cut the deficit to 25-24 as the halftime buzzer sounded.
Much of the same story persisted into the third quarter until Emily Thompson and Molly Sharman combined to give UMW a slight 42-39 edge. Salisbury, however, would respond with a 1-02 run to enter the fourth up 49-44.
The Eagles wasted no time in seizing momentum once the final period began. They would end up outscoring Salisbury 28-14 for the last ten minutes. The visitors tried to make another comeback attempt by netting five consecutive points but Maddie Shifflett and Martin finished things off at the free-throw line by swishing six makes collectively.
Martin shot an impressive 70% from the field and was 10-13 at the charity stripe. Thompson totaled 17 points, including four makes from three-point territory, and Shifflett had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
UMW is back on their home floor Saturday, when they host Christopher Newport at 1 p.m.
Salisbury (7-8, 0-1): Emily Dilger 14, Lauren Fortescue 12, Kaylee Otlowski 9, Amber Onyekwere 8, Kolby Brown 7, Dalina Julien 6, Jada Welbon 3, Kylie Webb 3, Catherine Gibson 1. Totals: 29 11-16 63.
Mary Washington (12-3, 1-0): Tory Martin 24, Emily Thompson 17, Maddie Shifflett 13, Molly Sharman 6, Faith St. Clair 6, Ashley Martin 5, Bri Harper 1, Natalie Brennan 0, Jordan Lee 0. Totals: 26 24-30 72.
Halftime: Salisbury, 25-24. Three-point basket: Salisbury 6 (Julien 2, Fortescue, Brown, Onyekwere, Webb), Mary Washington 4 (Thompson 4). Rebounds: Salisbury 28 (Fortescue 5, Otlowski 5), Mary Washington 32 (Shifflett 10).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Greg Rowson had 15 points to lead a balanced scoring attack by University of Mary Washington but the Eagles fell to Salisbury, 75-65, during Capital Athletic Conference play on Wednesday.
Salisbury came out of the gate quickly, going on a 5-0 run, but UMW connected on eight straight points of their own to take a three-point lead with 14:27 remaining in the first half. A Riley Welch triple would then push the team in front, 16-11, but Salisbury found momentum to erupt on a 13-4 run. UMW then took away Salisbury's scoring for the final 4:31 of the opening half.
Rowson tied the game at 38 not long after the halftime break and the two opponents went on to exchange points for another six minutes. With the score tied at 51, Salisbury upped their lead to 60-51 after totaling nine consecutive points with only 9:50 left in regulation. Four points by Welch helped cut the deficit to eight with just 2:35 to play but Salisbury would close things out from there.
Da'Shawn Cook had 13 points and Welch chipped in 12 points. Drew Johnson and Barber finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Eagles host Christopher Newport at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Mary Washington (11-6, 1-1): Greg Rowson 15, Da'Shawn Cook 13, Riley Welch 12, Drew Johnson 11, Trey Barber 10, Anias Saunders 2, Ra'Shawn Cook 2, Colin Coyne 0. Totals: 30 14-17 65.
Salisbury (8-9, 2-0): Gary Briddell 13, Bryan Boehlert 13, Cameron Heard 11, Mike Ward 11, Johnny Fierstein 9, Devin Garrett 8, D'Angelo Tull 5, Lucas Martin 5, J.P. Krotulis 0. Totals: 40 8-9 75.
Halftime: Salisbury, 38-36. Three-point basket: Mary Washington 9 (Johnson 3, Welch 3, D. Cook 2, Barber 1), Salisbury 13 (Ward 3, Briddell 3, Boehlert 3, Martin, Tull, Fierstein, Heard). Rebounds: Mary Washington 35 (Johnson 9), Salisbury 45 (Fierstein 10).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.