FROM STAFF REPORTS
The University of Mary Washington joined the growing number of college programs canceling its spring sports seasons on Friday.
The Eagles called off all intercollegiate competitions and practices amid concern about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The school has moved all education online.
Earlier in the day, the Capital Athletic Conference, of which UMW is a founding member, also canceled spring sports. The NCAA canceled all winter and spring championship events on Thursday.
