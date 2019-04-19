Sebastien Bonte fired a 1-under 70 and Phillip Manceri shot a 71 to expand the University of Mary Washington men’s golf team’s lead to six strokes at the Capital Athletic Conference Championships at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club in Williamsburg on Friday.
The Eagles shot 295 on Friday for a collective total of 606 over the first two rounds. Christopher Newport (616) is second, followed by York College (613) and Babson College (616).
Bonte and Manceri (both 150) are tied for fourth place in individual competition, while teammate Jason Guintu (152) is in eighth place.
The championships conclude today.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Andrea Gill improved on her opening-round 80 with a 79 at the second day of the women’s CAC Championships at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club, but she dropped into second place in individual play. The Eagles, however, improved 40 strokes to move into third place in team competition.
Crystal Pham shot an 87 and Sara Fioretti a 91 to help the Eagles post a cumulative 369.
Both Gill and the Eagles will make one last push in today’s final round for CAC crowns.
BASEBALL
Kevin France tripled in two runs and Christian Hague had two hits, but the Spartans of York College got to Eagles starter Tyler Ray for five runs in the fourth inning and held on for the 8-4 CAC win, in a game shortened by rain in Pennsylvania.
The Eagles (11-17, 4-11) will face York again today in a doubleheader.
|R
|H
|E
|UMW
|001
|30
|—
|4
|7
|1
|York
|000
|53
|—
|8
|12
|1
TYLER RAY, Chris Kenyon (5) and Kevin France. BOBBY KUEHN and Garrett Southern.