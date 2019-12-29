Four players scored in double figures as the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team defeated Kean (N.J.) 66–58 on Sunday night at the Susan Dunagan Holiday Tournament in Salem.

Freshman Molly Sharman led the Eagles (8–3) with 18 points. Emily Thompson added 13, Maddie Shifflett 12 and Tory Martin 10.

UMW will face host Roanoke in Monday night’s tournament championship game.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Despite 18 points from junior Riley Welch, UMW fell 87–64 to Susquehanna on Sunday in the Sponaugle New Years Tournament in Lancaster, Pa.

The Eagles (8–5) will play in the tournament consolation game Monday.

