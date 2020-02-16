The University of Mary Washington men's and women's swimming teams maintained their stranglehold on the Capital Athletic Conference, win the conference championships late Saturday night in St. Mary's, Md.
The Eagle women won the CAC finals for the 30th straight time, outpointing second-place finisher the Spartans of York College, 1,110.5 to 747. They were led by meet MVP Mary Zagrobelny, who won the 100-yard IM (1:00.19) and the 200 breaststroke (2:24.78). Julia Geskey was named CAC athlete of the year.
Five Eagles won individual events as the men won their 26th conference crown, tallying 1,097 points to second-place finisher York's 625.
The teams' coach, Justin Anderson, was named CAC swim coach of the year.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Paige Haskins found the back of the net on seven of her 10 shots on goal, but the Eagles couldn't muster enough defense to slow the Generals as UMW fell to host Washington & Lee 17-10 in the teams' season opener on Sunday.
Kayla Sarazin added two goals for the Eagles, who travel to Lynchburg on Saturday for another nonconference game.
