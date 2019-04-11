The University of Mary Washington softball team couldn’t find the clutch hits when they needed Thursday, dropping a nonconference doubleheader to host N.C. Wesleyan. Scores were 6–5 (eight innings) and 3–2.
In a seesaw opener, the Eagles forced extra innings. But the Battlin’ Bishops handed reliever Megan Hibbs her first loss of the season by scoring the game-winner in the eighth inning. Rachel Porchie homered and drove in two runs while Hannah Burns had three hits and scored three runs.
In the nightcap, Eagles starter Juliet Truslow went the distance, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four. But the Bishops three runs came in the third inning after the Eagles posted a pair, and UMW couldn’t respond against Wesleyan’s Shelby Godwin. Burns and Madi Marsden drove in runs with singles for UMW
The Eagles (15–14) play a Capital Athletic Conference doubleheader at Frostburg State on Saturday.
|GAME 1
|R
|H
|E
|UMW
|201
|010
|10
|—
|5
|8
|1
|N.C. Wesleyan
|030
|011
|01
|—
|6
|10
|2
Jena Calvitti, Jamie Putrell (3), MEGAN HIBBS (5) and Rachel Porchie. BETH BRASWELL and Summer Phillips.
|GAME 2
|R
|H
|E
|UMW
|002
|000
|0
|—
|2
|3
|1
|N.C. Wesleyan
|003
|000
|x
|—
|3
|7
|2
JULIET TRUSLOW and Madi Marsden. SHELBY GODWIN and Kayla Molivas.