Maddie Shifflett led the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team with 21 points and eight rebounds, but the Eagles 65–59 nonconference game to visiting Washington & Lee on Saturday.

Molly Sharman scored 13 points at Ron Rosner Arena. UMW dropped its second game of the season.

UMW will next play at William Peace University on Monday.

Washington & Lee (4–4): Megan Horn 5, Andy Smithey 11, Jordan Diehl 9, Taylor Casey 21, Erin Hughes 4, Erin Addison 5, Kate Groninger 5, Ana Dorta 3, Kathryn Vandiver 2. Totals: 21 16–23 65.

UMW (7–2): Maddie Shifflett 21, Tory Martin 9, Molly Sharman 13, Emily Thompson 2, Ashley Martin 2, Faith St. Clair 4, Jordan Lee 2, Bri Harper 2, Thora Gibbs 4. Totals: 23 12–14 59.

Halftime: Washington & Lee, 23–12. Three-point basket: Washington & Lee 7 (Casey 3, Horn, Addison, Groninger, Dorta), UMW 1 (Shifflett). Rebounds: Washington & Lee 41 (Smithey 10), UMW 35 (Shifflett 8).

