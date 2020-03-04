The University of Mary Washington men’s lacrosse team fell to Washington & Lee University, 17-6, at home on Wednesday afternoon.

Noah Smith made five saves in goal for the Eagles. Bennett Miller caused three turnovers, while Jamin Lane caused two and picked up two ground balls. The Eagles picked up 22 ground balls and were 17-22 on clear attempts.

The Eagles will be back in action Saturday as they will travel to Catholic for a 1 p.m contest.

