The University of Mary Washington men’s lacrosse team fell to Washington & Lee University, 17-6, at home on Wednesday afternoon.
Noah Smith made five saves in goal for the Eagles. Bennett Miller caused three turnovers, while Jamin Lane caused two and picked up two ground balls. The Eagles picked up 22 ground balls and were 17-22 on clear attempts.
The Eagles will be back in action Saturday as they will travel to Catholic for a 1 p.m contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.