The University of Mary Washington men’s golf team finished in fourth place at the 2019 Virginia State Golf Association’s College Championship on Monday and Tuesday in Blacksburg. The Eagles finished the two-day event with a cumulative nine over, five shots behind Christopher Newport University and the University of Lynchburg, and one shot behind Averett University.
Senior Jason Guintu finished tied for third overall with a -1, while junior Sebastien Bonte tied for fifth. Senior Phillip Manceri tied for 17th at +3, sophomore Robin Yu tied for 26th at +7, and senior Austin Matz tied for 83rd with a +25.
The Eagles will return to action in the Spring semester.
FIELD HOCKEY
The UMW field hockey team dropped a 2-1 decision at Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham on Tuesday afternoon in New Jersey. The Eagles slip to 5-8 on the season.
With 11:57 remaining in the fourth, senior Lauren Hopkins continued her scoring frenzy, caging her 13th goal in UMW’s last nine games, on an assist from classmate Lexie Dixson.
UMW will return to action on Saturday, hosting York College of Pa. for Homecoming at noon.
