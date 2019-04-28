FROM STAFF REPORTS
The University of Mary Washington baseball team used a single, a wild pitch and a pair of walks to pull ahead of St. Mary’s College and post a 14-10 Capital Athletic Conference victory on Sunday at Dickinson Stadium.
In an offensive-laden game, the Eagles trailed the Seahawks 8-7 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Tyler Ray drove in David Lambertson to knot up the game. A wild pitch brought in Mikey Flosser, and after the bases were loaded, a pair of walks brought home Ray and Christian Hague, giving UMW an 11-8 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Ray had a triple, double and two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Eagles. Hague had three hits and Hague also drove in pair of runs. Stephen Johnston allowed four runs in four innings of relief but still got the win.
The Eagles (14-20, 7-14 CAC) will next begin play in the CAC tournament on Friday. Date and opponent have yet to be determined.
R H E
St. Mary’s 040 310 101 — 10 10 5
UMW 060 142 10x — 14 15 2
Bowen Plagge, Tyson Johnson (5), Tim Hand (5), Drew Sturgess (7), Nick Testoni (8) and Tyler Taitano, Andrew Atkins, Jonathan Everidge. Cole Gabriele, Stephen Johnston (3), Marcel Barrett (7) and Kevin France.