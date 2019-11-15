FROM STAFF REPORTS

Emily Thompson and Hannah Stockman each scored 12 points to pace the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team to a 110-29 thrashing of Lehman in the opener of the Hyatt Tipoff Tournament at Rosner Arena.

Maddie Shifflett added 11 points and Jordan Lee contributed 10.

The Eagles will face Virginia Wesleyan in the tournament’s championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lehman (0–1): Eriadna Vasquez 3, Nina Gill 6, Fatomata Trawalleh 6, Shanya Gonzalez 8, Rebecca Gritz 6, Totals: 10 8-15 29.

UMW (2–1): Maddie Shifflett 11, Tory Martin 7, Molly Sharman 9, Emily Thompson 12, Carolina Brusch 6, Karissa Highlander 8, Natalie Brennan 7, Jordan Lee 10, Hannah Stockman 12, Emily Shively 2, Maddie Wisensale 5, Bri Harper 5, Ashley Martin 8, Thora Gibbs 8. Totals: 46 9-15 110.

Halftime: UMW, 54-8. Three-point basket: Lehman 1 (Gonzalez), UMW 9 (Thompson 4, Stockman 2, Shifflett, Brennan, Wisensale). Rebounds: Lehman 35 (Veleria Rojas 8), UMW 62 (Brennan 8).

