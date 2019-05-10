Rachel Summers won both her singles and doubles matches to pace the 15th-ranked University of Mary Washington women’s tennis team to a 5-0 victory Friday over visiting Franciscan in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Eagles swept the doubles competition at the outdoor courts at the Battleground Athletic Complex, then got quick singles wins from Summers and Rachel Coleman to seal the win.
The Eagles (21–4) will face Johns Hopkins in the second round of the tournament on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Battleground.
Singles: Rachel Summers (UMW) vs. Madelyn Conrad 6–3, 1–0 (DNF); Claire Coleman d. Maria Binette 6–1, 6–0; Lauren Quinn (UMW) vs. Ana Victoria Haddad Garcia 6–0, 5–0 (DNF); Danielle Mirabella (UMW) vs. Julia Razook 6–1, 4–0 (DNF); Sophie Dixon (UMW) vs. Grace Hammel 6–0, 2–1 (DNF); Rachel Cooper d. Taranee Karimpour 6–0, 6–0.
Doubles: Summers/Quinn (UMW) d. Conrad/Binett 8–1; Mirabella/Coleman (UMW) d. Garcia/Hammel 8–0; Olivia Moore/Dixon (UMW) d. Razook/Karimpour 8–2.