Rachel Remer's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the University of Mary Washington softball team to a 5–4 victory over visiting Christopher Newport in the first game of the Capital Athletic Conference championship series.
Remer's line drive to right field scored Danielle Newman with the game-winning run at the Battleground Athletic Complex on the UMW campus.
The Eagles trailed the Captains 4–2 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Caroline Bird's hard grounder was misplayed by the Captains shortstop, resulting in Rachel Remer and Megan Hibbs scoring the tying runs.
Hibbs (6–4) got the win in relief, throwing 4 1/3 innings of no-runs ball. The Eagles (22–7) face the Captains (31–7) again Saturday at 10 a.m. Should Christopher Newport win, the teams will play a decisive third game afterwards; the winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
R H E
CSU 004 000 0 — 4 6 1
UMW 002 002 1 — 5 10 1
Emily Weatherholtz, TRISH WEBB and Emerald Chessbrew. Juliet Truslow, MEGAN HIBBS and Rachel Porchie.
BASEBALL
The Eagles split the opening games of the CAC tournament play at Newport News, defeating York 16-6 but falling to host Christopher Newport 19–7.
In the opener, Stephen Johnson's grand slam helped the Eagles break open a tight 2-1 contest with a seven-run fourth inning. DH David Lambertson also drove in four runs and Tyler Ray, Christian Hague and Garrett Lyons had a pair of RBIs. Hank Biggs (8–5) struck out eight in going the distance for the victory.
In the nightcap, the Eagles built a 7–5 lead, thanks in part to Christian Hague's second-inning, three-run home run. But UMW then ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Captains' reliever Gray Goodrich, who shut down the Eagles' offense for five innings. In the meantime, Christopher Newport's erupted for 10 runs and the Captains cruised from there.
To stay alive in the tournament, the Eagles must defeat the Captains in Saturday's second game, beginning at 11 a.m. Should that happen, the teams will play an elimination game immediately afterwards, with the winner advancing to the tournament's championship game.
track and field
The Eagle men are in first place while the Eagle women are in second following the first day of the CAC championships at Christopher Newport in Newport News.
For the men, Rajai Walton won the triple jump with a leap of 47 feet, 11.75 inches. Jeff Gibson was second in the 10k with a time of 33 minutes, 37 seconds.
In women's competition, Yamina James took second place in the pole vault by clearing 10–8.75. Jillian Weisbeck (40:08) was second in the 10k.
The competition continues on Saturday.
GAME 1
R H E
UMW 011 722 030 — 16 18 1
York 100 013 001 — 6 12 4
HANKS BIGGS and Kevin France. BOBBY KUEHN, Zac Stoll (4), Brandon Haggerty (7) and Garrett Southern.
9-INNING GAME
R H E
CNU 143 150 131 — 19 20 1
UMW 250 000 000 — 7 11 5
Teddy Herbert, Carter Strain (2), GRAY GOODRICH (2), Andrew Suppa (8) and Eric O'Brien. TYLER RAY, Cole Gabriele (5) and Kevin France.