FROM STAFF REPORTS
Hank Biggs struck out seven batters as the University of Mary Washington baseball team swept Frostburg State in Capital Athletic Conference play in Frostburg, Md., on Saturday. Game scores were 12–4 and 11–7.
In the opener, Biggs limited the Bobcats to three runs on 10 hits and four walks in earning his fifth win of the season. Marcel Barrett drove in three runs driven in on two hits as the Eagles used a six-run sixth to take a 6–0 lead and cruise from there. Garrett Lyons had a double and two RBIs while Tyler Ray and Norman Holcomb also drove in two runs.
In the nightcap, the Eagles trailed 6–5 going to the top of the ninth. Stephen Johnson drove in Garret Lyons on a fielders choice to tie the game and force extra innings. Sam Freeborne drove in two runs with a single in the top of the 11th and the Eagles added three more runs to secure the victory.
The Eagles (9–12, 3–7 CAC) host Methodist in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Dickinson Stadium. First pitch is 3:30 p.m.
GAME 1
R H E
UMW 000 004 020 — 12 14 1
Frostburg St. 000 000 310 — 4 10 3
HANK BIGGS, Cole Gabriele (8) and Kevin France. COLBY LEE, Nathan Klasmeyer (5), Josh Clegg (7), Nathan Engle (8), Devin Griffith (9) and Quin Ambeault.
GAME 2
R H E
UMW 113 000 001 05 — 11 14 0
Frostbrg St. 023 001 000 01 — 7 9 5
Tyler Ray, STEPHEN JOHNSON (7) and Kevin France. Caleb Johnson, Chase DeLost (4), MIKE LIVINGSTONE (8) and Jason Paredes.
TRACK AND FIELD
Ripken Smith won the discus (141 feet, 4 inches) and was third in the shot put as the Eagles post several individual wins in the Battleground Relays.
Other Eagles winners in the men’s competition included Chris Hall in the 400 (50.30) and Rajai Walton in the long jump (6.92 meters).
In women’s competition, Erin Andrewlevich won the 400 (57.60), Yamina James claimed the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches) and Jackie Smith won the javelin (119–3)
MEN’S TENNIS
The Eagles’ doubles teams swept the Tartans but could only muster on singles victory, that from Moses Hutchinson, as 15th-ranked UMW dropped a 5–4 decision to host and 16th-ranked Carnegie Mellon.
The Eagles (15–6) play a CAC match against host St. Mary’s College on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
The 10th-ranked Tartans swept the 12th-ranked Eagles 9–0.
The Eagles (15–2) travel to St. Mary’s College on Saturday
SOFTBALL
Clutch hitting and solid starting pitching helped the Eagles sweep a CAC doubleheader from Penn State-Harrisburg at the Battleground. Game scores were 4–2 and 3–2.
In the opener, the Eagles rallied from an early 0–2 deficit, thanks to the relief pitching of Megan Hibbs, who limited the Lions to two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six. Hibbs helped herself post her fourth victory with two runs batted in. Danielle Newman had three hits in the victory.
In the nightcap, Juliet Truslow won her sixth game of the year by checking the Lions to two runs on nine hits and a pair of walks while fanning three. Newman tripled and Courtney Shea doubled and scored.
The Eagles (15–12, 5–1) play a nonconference doubleheader at N.C. Wesleyan on Tuesday.
GAME 1
R H E
PS–H 200 000 0 — 2 6 1
UMW 010 210 x — 4 9 0
ALLISON HARTMAN and Maddie Krantz. Jamie Purtell, MEGAN HIBBS (2) and Rachel Porchie.
GAME 2
R H E
PS–H 010 000 1 — 2 9 1
UMW 001 101 x — 3 8 1
ALLISON HARTMAN and Maddie Krantz. JULIET TRUSLOW and Rachel Porchie.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Cole Hogan scored four goals, but the Eagles dropped a 15–11 decision to 18th-ranked Christopher Newport in Newport News.
The Captains raced out to a 12–8 halftime lead. UMW outscored CNU 4–1 in the third quarter, but the Captains stepped up their defense and scored two insurance goals in the final quarter to secure the win.
Shane McKenzie had five assists for the Eagles (6–7, 0–2 CAC), who’ll host Southern Virginia in another conference game on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Andrea Dill fired a 5-over 78 to take second place in the York College Spartan Invitational in Pennsylvania. The Eagles were in 11th place at the end of the first day of competition, shooting a cumulative plus-103.