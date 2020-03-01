FROM STAFF REPORTS
Bryce Runey had a home run among his six hits to help the University of Mary Washington baseball team sweep a Sunday doubleheader from visiting McDaniel College at Dickinson Stadium.
Canon Davies, Norman Holcomb, Chris Rubano and Jonathan Sedmark each drove in three runs for the Eagles in the twinbill.
The Eagles used a five-run first inning to set the game’s tone with the Green Terror. Reliever Zach Adams took it from there, scattering three runs on seven hits while fanning a pair for his first win on the season.
In the nightcap, the Eagles overcame a 9–2 deficit with an eight-run fifth inning. Sidney Eisen tossed 1 1/3 innings of relief at game’s end for the win.
The Eagles (3–4) travel to Emory University in Atlanta for a trio of spring break games beginning Friday.
Game 1
R H E
McDaniel 031 000 2 — 6 11 4
UMW 501 310 x — 10 9 3
JACK SLATER, Jake Commons (1), Nathan Miller (4), Brandon Richmond (5) and Tom Daly. Chris LeVere, ZACH ADAMS (1-0) and Andrew Gerhart.
Game 2
R H E
McDaniel 630 001 0 — 10 8 1
UMW 020 084 x — 14 18 2
Nathan O’Brochta, JORDAN RHODES (5), Brody Cullison (6) and Tom Daly. Brandon Latham, Noah Adcock-Howeth (1), Chase Perreault (2), Andrew Gerhart (5), Alex Ford (6), SIDNEY EISEN (6, 1-0) and Hyatt Hurst.
