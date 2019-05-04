FROM STAFF REPORTS
The University of Mary Washington men’s and women’s track and field teams each claimed first place in the Capital Athletic Conference track and field championships on Saturday in Newport News. The tournament victories are the first for the Eagle men since 2003 and the Eagle women since 2009.
Erin Andrewlevich was the star for the Eagles in the meet’s final day. She broke a CAC and meet record in the 400 by finishing first in 55.83. She also broke a meet record in winning the 200 (24.87) and claimed the 100 (12.40).
The Eagle women tallied 183 points, besting second-place finisher Salisbury University by 10 points.
For the men, David Danek won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 8 inches; Laurence Sneed claim the 800 in 1 minute, 52.26 seconds; and Jeff Gibson win the 5,000 meters in 15:24.34. The Eagles earned 162 points, 20 more than runner-up Salisbury.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Danielle Mirabella won her doubles and singles matches to pace the 15th-ranked Eagles to their 16th-consecutive CAC tournament title with a 5–0 shutout of No. 24 Christopher Newport at the UMW outdoor courts.
Claire Coleman, Rachel Summers, Lauren Quinn, Sophie Dixon and Olivia Moore also won in singles while Rachel Cooper posted a singles victory for the Eagles (20–6), who will learn their slot in the NCAA Division III tournament bracket on Monday.
MEN’S TENNIS
Moses Hutchinson won both his doubles and singles matches and the 15th-ranked Eagles blanked Christopher Newport 5–0 to win their 18th CAC tournament title in the past 19 years.
Matt Miles, Ryland Byrd, Derek Hagano, Patrick Hughes and Michael Fleming all won their doubles matches while Cole Tecce triumphed in singles play.
UMW (22–4) will next await their placement in the NCAA tournament bracket, to be announced on Monday.
BASEBALL
Tyler Ray and Christian Hague homered and singled, but the Eagles couldn’t slow Christopher Newport’s offense and lost 11–4 in the final game of the CAC tournament’s three-team pod round in Newport News.
With the loss, the Eagles’ season ends at 15–22.
R H E
UMW 002 200 000 — 4 15 3
CNU 121 010 33x — 11 11 0
MARCEL BARRETT, Zach Calloway (8) and Kevin France. Nathan Clements, TYLER JUMPER (3), Brian Owens (7) and Ryan Grubbs.