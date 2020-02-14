The University of Mary Washington men’s and women’s swimming teams remained in the thick of the Capital Athletic Conference championships at St. Mary’s College, Md., on Friday night.
The men won five individual and relay events while the Eagle women claimed four individual events.
Mark Dye (56.76) and Kai Green (57.13) gained an NCAA provisional cut with their 1–2 finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. Other winners Friday were Noah Carpenter (4:01.74) in the 400 IM, Brian Harnish (1:42.98) in the 200-yard freestyle, Gareth Mancini (52.37) in the 100-yard backstroke, and the 400-yard medley relay (3:23.62).
For the women, Grace Nicolai (4:33.99) won the 400-yard IM, Erin Whitesell (56.90) took first in the 100-yard butterfly, Julia Geskey (1:54.21) claimed the 200-yard freestyle and Kaylie Benson (59.30) triumphed in the 100-yard backstroke.
The meet will conclude on Saturday.
