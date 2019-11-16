FROM STAFF REPORTS
Brielle Mitchell had a goal and an assist to lead the University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team to a 3–0 victory over SUNY Geneseo in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Geneva, N.Y., Saturday.
Mitchell put the Eagles ahead to stay a little under 8 minutes in the game off an assist from Mikaela O’Fallon. Nearly 6 minutes later, Mitchell set up Abby Zimmerman for a goal and UMW took a 2-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Malorie Joseph provided an unassisted insurance goal in the second half. Allison Nork had four saves in goal. The Eagles (12–10) play host William Smith College, which defeated Utica, in Sunday’s second-round game at 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Tory Martin scored 16 points and Maddie Shifflett added 13 more as the Eagles defeated Virginia Wesleyan 73–37 to win the Hyatt Place Tipoff Tournament at Rosner Arena.
Shifflett was named tournament MVP and made the all-tournament team, along with Ashley Martin. The Eagles (3–1) next host Johns Hopkins on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
men’s basketball
Drew Johnson netted 19 points and the Eagles defense limited Merchant Marine’s scorers to 19 second-half points in posting a 65–42 victory in the first night of the Hyatt Place Tipoff Tournament at Rosner Arena.
Riley Welch scored 11 points while De’Shawn Cook and Drew Johnson each had eight rebounds. The Eagles host Eastern University on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the championship game.
cross country
Jeff Gibson finished the NCAA D-III Southeast Regional 8k course in 25 minutes, 8 seconds to take third place. The Eagle men finished sixth among 36 competing schools.
Ashley Applegate (22:38) was the highest Eagle women finisher in the 6k race. The Eagle women placed 11th among 33 teams.
Gibson will compete in the NCAA championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.