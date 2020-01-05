from staff reports
Bri Harper drained three 3-pointers and scored 18 points to pace the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team to a 63–56 nonconference win Sunday over visiting King’s College of Pennsylvania.
Maddie Shifflett scored 17 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as the Eagles went on an 11–2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Monarchs.
UMW was 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and controlled the boards by outrebounding Kings’ 50-25. The Eagles will begin Capital Athletic Conference play on Saturday when they host St. Mary’s at 1 p.m.
King’s (Pa.) (6–5): Rebecca Prociak 13, Samantha Rajza 5, Kayla Dillinger 2, Emily Kriston 4, Mackenzie Yori 21, Emily Morano 8, Zoe Stein 2, Sarah Heiskell-Mann 1. Totals: 20 11–21 56.
UMW (11–3): Tori Martin 4, Maddie Shifflett 17, Ashley Martin 2, Molly Sharman 8, Emily Thompson 6, Faith St. Clair 4, Bri Harper 18, Jordan Lee 4. Totals: 23 12–15 63.
Halftime: UMW, 25–23. Three-point basket: King’s 5 (Yori 4, Kriston), UMW 5 (Harper 3, Thompson 2). Rebounds: King’s 25 (Razja 7), UMW 50 (Shifflett 15).
