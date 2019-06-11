Track All-American Erin Andrewlevich and women’s lacrosse goalie Hanna Ashby were named the 2018–19 University of Mary Washington female athletes of the year.
Andrewlevich earned 2019 Capital Athletic Conference women’s outdoor and field athlete of the year honors after breaking school marks in the 100, 200, and 400 meters at the conference championships. She went on to gain first team All-America honors in both the 200 and 400 meters at the NCAA Championships.
Ashby, a senior, became the first goalie in UMW history to gain first team All-America honors. She ranked among the tops in the nation in save percentage (53.7 percent) and goals-against average (7.60).