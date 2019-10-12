A header off a free kick in the 78th minute was all host York College needed to to hand the 24th-ranked University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team a 1–0 Capital Athletic Conference defeat on Saturday.
Kenny Kurtz had three saves in goal for the Eagles, who outshot the Spartans 4–1 in the second half. UMW (8–3–2, 3–2 CAC) travels to Southern Virginia University on Wednesday for another conference match.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
York scored the game’s lone goal early in the second half and the Eagles couldn’t catch the Spartans, falling 1–0 in CAC play.
The Eagles outshot the Spartans 15–4 and Allison Van Nork had two saves in goal. On Wednesday, Southern Virginia University hosts UMW (5–8, 2–3) for another CAC contest.
VOLLEYBALL
The Eagles dropped two matches in Baltimore, losing 3–1 to Muhlenberg (set scores: 25–20, 23–25, 25–23, 25–15) and 3-0 to Johns Hopkins (set scores: 25–15, 25–13, 25–13).
Savannah Powers recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs against Muhlenberg in the first match and totaled 16 kills altogether. Peyton Dunow also had 16 kills in both matches and Berry totaled 55 assists.
UMW (10–11, 4–1 CAC) next hosts Salisbury in a CAC match on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Rosner Arena.
