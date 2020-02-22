Da'Shawn Cook scored a career-best 38 points to lead the University of Mary Washington men's basketball team to an 107-68 thrashing of visiting Southern Virginia in the first round of the Capital Athletic Conference tournament Saturday.
Cook drained 10 3-pointers as the Eagles bombed away from beyond the arc, sinking 23 treys in total to put the Knights in a deep hole they could never climb out of at Rosner Arena. Anias Saunders (14 points) sank 4 3-pointers while Greg Rowson (16 points) and Riley Welch (11 points) notched three treys apiece.
The Eagles advance to Wednesday's semifinal round, where they will face York College in Pennsylvania at 7 p.m.
Southern Virginia (1–25): Trey Dill 3, Bennett Candland 5, Sam Armstrong 26, Ricky Stafford 4, George Howe 10, Jamier Cross 11, Aaron Leavitt 2, Quentin Acree 1, Kimball Cottem 6 Totals: 21 16-28 68.
Mary Washington (16–10): Drew Johnson 11, Greg Rowson 16, Trey Barber 9, Da'Shawn Cook 38, Anias Saunders 14, Ra'Shawn Cook 2, Riley Welch 11, Nathan Waddy 1, Patrick Smedley 3, Colin Coyne 2. Totals: 37 10-13 107.
Halftime: UMW, 50–30. Three-point basket: Southern Virginia 10 (Armstrong 7, Cross 3), UMW 23 (D. Cook 10, Saunders 4, Rowson 3, Welch 3, Johnson 2, Smedley). Rebounds: Southern Virginia 33 (Dill 7), UMW 30 (Barber 5, Rowson 5).
