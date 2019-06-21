FROM STAFF REPORTS
The University of Mary Washington has named alumnus Dan Wolfe as its new men’s golf coach.
This is Wolfe’s first coaching job, but he is a visiting instructor in UMW’s College of Business and most recently served as the executive vice president of Worldwide Creative at NBC Universal.
Wolfe oversaw a staff in Los Angeles and London of more than 100 employees who worked on marketing campaigns for Universal films such as the “Jurassic Park,” “Fast and Furious,” “Bourne” and “American Pie” franchises and four that won Oscars for Best Picture: “Schindler’s List,” “Shakespeare in Love,” “Gladiator” and “A Beautiful Mind.”
He is a 1984 graduate of Mary Washington College, which honored him with the 2004 Distinguished Alumni Award, 2007 Distinguished Graduate-in-Residence and serves on the College of Business Advisory Board.