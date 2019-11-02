FROM STAFF REPORTS
Mikaela O’Fallon scored two goals to help lead the host University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team to a 4–0 shutout of Southern Virginia in the quarterfinals of the Capital Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday.
O’Fallon’s two second-half tallies secured the win for the Eagles at the UMW campus’ Battleground Athletic Complex. Earlier, Amanda Krest and Lindsey Hendrickson put the Eagles in control with first-half goals.
O’Fallon, Corinne Carson and Brielle Mitchell had assists. The Eagles outshot the Knights 25–1 and had 15 corner kicks.
The Eagles (9–10) will travel to Newport News on Wednesday to face the Captains of Christopher Newport in the CAC semifinals.
CROSS COUNTY
Jeff Gipson took second place overall in the men’s race to help the Eagle men finish third in the CAC championships at York College.
Gipson crossed the 8k finish line in 26 minutes and 43.93 seconds. Matt O’Cadiz (28:12.67) and Dylan Schweers (28:13.44) finished 13th and 14th, respectively. The Eagles finished with 68 points behind winner York (36 points) and Christopher Newport (46)
The Eagle women finished fifth in team competition, totaling 86 points. Christopher Newport (51) took the championship. Ashley Applegate completed the 6k course in 25:33.95.
FIELD HOCKEY
The Eagles stayed even with York through two quarters, but the Spartans scored a pair of unanswered goals in the second half to take a 4–2 victory in the CAC tournament quarterfinals, ending UMW’s season.
After the Spartans scored early, Jess Smith tied the score at 1–1 by poking a rebound off the York goalkeeper’s pad into the net. York scored in the second quarter and UMW responded again, this time a tip-in by Lexie Dixson off a Bella Urcia shot, keeping the game knotted up at halftime.
UMW led in shots on goal (17–13) and corners (8–7). Jillian Lawrence made six saves in goal.
The Eagles end their season at 7–11.
