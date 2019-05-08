Senior attack Mackenzie Maguire was named to the all-Capital Athletic Conference women’s lacrosse first team for the fourth straight year, joining four other University of Mary Washington players on the squad.
Maguire was joined by UMW teammates Julia Albert (attack), Paige Haskins (midfield), Riley Cole (defense) and Hanna Ashby (goalkeeper) on the first team. Senior defender Sarah Hampton was a second-team choice.
Maguire, the 2016 CAC rookie of the year, has 35 goals and a team-high 57 assists for the Eagles (15-4), who will face Westfield State in the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Middletown, Conn. Haskins leads UMW with 63 goals.
BASEBALL
UMW senior pitcher Hank Biggs and junior outfielder Christian Hague were named to the all-CAC second team.
Biggs went 8-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 2019 and Hague batted a team-high .395 with 27 RBIs.
TENNIS
University of Mary Washington sophomore Moses Hutchison and senior Matt Miles will advance to the NCAA Division III men’s tennis individual championships, competing in the doubles bracket. The championships will begin on May 24 at Kalamazoo College.
On the women’s side, Junior Rachel Summers and freshman Lauren Quinn will compete. Summers has been named to the singles bracket, and she will also team with Quinn in the doubles championship.