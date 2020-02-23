FROM STAFF REPORTS
Rachel Porchie hit a solo home run and Megan Hibbs drove in two runs to support her effort on the mound as the University of Mary Washington softball team posted a 5–1 victory in the opener of a Sunday doubleheader at Bridgewater University.
UMW dropped the nightcap 9–2.
UMW (3–1) next visits Randolph–Macon College for a Wednesday afternoon doubleheader.
Game 1
R H E
UMW 003 000 2 — 5 9 0
Bridgewater 100 000 0 — 1 3 3
MEGAN HIBBS (2–0) and Rachel Porchie. EMILY CLIFFORD and Sarah Wimer.
Game 2
R H E
UMW 001 100 0 — 2 4 4
Bridgewater 002 313 x — 9 14 2
HADLEA VALERA (1–1) and Rachel Porchie, Logan Gibson. BRANTLEY SWIFT and Sarah Wimer.
BASEBALL
The Eagles used a Christian Hague homer and two sets of RBIs from Garrett Lyons and Andrew Gerhart to post a six-run sixth inning, but William Peace hammered UMW reliever Noah Angstadt for five runs in the bottom of the frame and held on for the 9–6 nightcap win in Raleigh, N.C.
In the teams’ doubleheader opener, the Eagles could only manage three hits against William Peace starter Phillip Berger and dropped a 7–0 shutout.
UMW (0–3) will try to snap its skid when it hosts Marymount University on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Dickinson Staduim.
Game 1
R H E
UMW 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
William Peace 121 002 x — 7 7 1
DANIEL OSAFO (0-1), Chris LeVere (3) and Hyatt Hurst. PHILLIP BERGER (1-0) and Cole Robbins.
Game 2
R H E
UMW 000 006 0 — 6 6 2
William Peace 0201 105 x — 9 8 2
Brandon Latham, Noah Adcock-Howeth (2), Chase Perreault (5), NOAH ANGSTADT (6, 0-1) and Andrew Gerhart. Brendan Shea, Mitchell Baddour (4), Gerard Chamra (5), Jackson May (6), L. Flowers (6), LOGAN BARBOUR (2-0) and Jake Norris.
MEN’S TENNIS
Moses Hutchinson, Michael Flemming, Andrew Watson and Priyan DeSilva each won their singles and doubles matches as the 15th-ranked Eagles defeated No. 31 Stevens 7–2 at the UMW Indoor Tennis Center.
The Eagles (3–0) will next face College of Charleston in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday during spring break.
