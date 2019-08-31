Ben Ahrens' goal of Gabriel Soriano's corner kick gave the University of Mary Washington men's soccer team a 2–1 overtime victory over Johns Hopkins in the UMW Classic on Saturday.
Trailing at halftime, the Eagles rallied 10 minutes into the second half to knot the game at 1 apiece on Soriano's goal off an Idrissa Barrie assist.
The Eagles bested the Blue Jays in shots on goal 14–4 and led in corner kicks 10–3. Ken Kurtz had two saves in goal for the Eagles.
UMW (2–0) will next play Montclair State in the Johns Hopkins Classic in Baltimore on Saturday. The Eagle and the Blue Jays will face each other again the following day.
VOLLEYBALL
Savannah Powers had 21 kills and five solo blocks while Peyton Dunow contributed 13 kills and 11 digs to help the Eagles rally to defeat Geneseo in five sets in Lancaster, Pa. Set scores were 25–27, 26–24, 23–25, 19–25, 15–8.
Wren Berry made 34 assists and Kendal Hall had a career-high 28 digs for UMW.
In the opening match of the day, the Eagles dropped a four-set decision to Arcadia. Set scores were 19–25, 22–25, 25–18, 20–25. Dunow and Powers each had 15 kills.
The Eagles (1–2) will host Randolph-Macon in their home opener at Rosner Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
