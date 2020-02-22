FROM STAFF REPORTS
Erin Andrewlevich starred for University of Mary Washington’s indoor track team by winning three sprints at the Capital Athletic Conference indoor track championships at Christopher Newport University on Saturday.
Andrewlevich, a senior, won the 400 meters (1 minute, 0.5 seconds), the 200 (23.03) and the 60 (8.07) to help the Eagle women post 104.5 points, third behind the host Captains (127 points). Haighleigh Byrd won the triple jump (34 feet, 10 3/4 inches).
Garrett Dunn-Ford putt the shot 48 feet, 8 3/4 inches for a first-place finish, helping the Eagle men total 133 points for a second-place finish behind Christopher Newport (146 points). David Danek won the high jump (6–1.5) and Aman Casey won the 60 meters (6.96).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
A pair of five-goal efforts by Paige Haskens and Kennedy King helped the Eagles cruise to their first victory of the season, a 18–10 nonconference thrashing of host Lynchburg.
Morgan Shorts scored three goals while Reilly Miller made nine saves in goal for the Eagles (1–1), who host Randolph–Macon in another nonconference game on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Nick Clingan, Kevin Cruz and Quintin Ricci each recorded two goals apiece, but the Eagles couldn’t contain Hakan Attilasoy (six goals) and host Ursinus in a 15–10 nonconference loss in Collegeville, Pa.
The Eagles (2–2) travel to Bridgewater College on Wednesday for a nonconference match.
SOFTBALL
Megan Hibbs’ two-run double in the bottom of the third inning broke open a 2–2 game and the Eagles cruised to a 10–2 nightcap victory over visiting Messiah, completing a season-opening doubleheader sweep.
Caroline Byrd also drove in two runs and Hadlea Valera went the distance for the Eagles, striking out five to earn her first win at the Battleground Athletic Complex.
In the opener, Hibbs scattered three runs on four hits while fanning three to lead the Eagles to a 6–3 victory. Hannah Bruns, Danielle Newman and Rachel Porchie each drove in a pair of runs.
The Eagles visit Bridgewater College on Sunday for another nonconference doubleheader.
Game 1
R H E
Messiah 020 200 0 — 3 4 2
UMW 011 004 x — 6 10 2
MADISON WALTER (0-1), Emily Albanese (3) and McKenzie Tebbs. MEGAN HIBBS and Rachel Porchie
Game 1
R H E
Messiah 020 00 — 2 3 2
UMW 006 04 — 10 6 2
REBEKAH PAIS (0–1), Emily Albanese (3), Brynne Baker (5) and Abigail Bartels. HADLEA VALERA (1–0) and Rachel Porchie.
BASEBALL
The visiting Eagles had no answers for solving Will-iam Peace starter Sam Peddycord, who tossed a complete-game, four-hit 11–0 shutout in Raleigh, N.C.
Christian Hague collected two hits for the Eagles (0–1), who play William Peace again in a doubleheader Sunday.
R H E
UMW 000 000 000 — 0 4 0
William Peace 200 321 03x — 11 11 1
COLE GABRIELE, Alex Ford (6), Zach Adams (7) and Hyatt Hurst. SAM PEDDYCORD and Jake Norris.
MEN’S TENNIS
Michael Fleming and Andrew Watson each won their singles and doubles matches to lead the 15th-ranked Eagles to a 5–4 victory over No. 22 Sewanee University at the UMW outdoor courts. The Eagles (2–0) host Stevens University on Sunday.
