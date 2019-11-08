FROM STAFF REPORTS
Anias Sanders scored 16 points and Trey Barber added 11 points and six blocks to lead the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team to an 81–53 season-opening victory over visiting Shenandoah University on Friday night.
Drew Johnson contributed 12 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as the Eagles took a 24–15 lead early in the contest and slowly expanded their lead, cruising to the 18-point win at Rosner Arena.
UMW shot 44 percent from the field, 39 percent from the 3-point line and outrebounded the Hornets 48–43.
The Eagles (1–0) travel to Eastern Mennonite on Tuesday.
Shenandoah (0–1): Alan Dabny 2, Chaney Christopher 19, Harry Wall 3, Zach Garrett 2, Chris Oates 3, Shareef Bynum 4, Alex Horvath 5, Deondre McNeill 4, Jason Tate 7, Ethan Diffee 4. Totals: 19 10-14 53.
UMW (1–0): Drew Johnson 12, Trey Barber 11, Da’Shawn Cook 13, Riley Welch 11, Anias Sanders 16, Wayne Clevert 12, Nathan Waddy 4, Colin Coyne 2. Totals: 31 6-9 81.
Halftime: UMW, 34–24. Three-point basket: Shenandoah 5 (Chaney, Wall, Oates, Horvath, Tate), UMW 13 (Clevert 4, Saunders 3, Johnson 2, Cook 2, Barber, Welch). Rebounds: Shenandoah 43 (Chaney 10), UMW 48 (Johnson 17).
Thursday’s game
VOLLEYBALL
Savannah Powers drilled 12 kills to propel the Eagles past Salisbury University 3-0 in straight sets and into the Capital Athletic Conference tournament championship game with Christopher Newport University.
Powers added six kills and three service aces as the Eagles rolled 25–17, 25–16, 25–17. Peyton Dunow had eight kills and six digs for UMW. Kendall Hall had 21 digs and Wren Berry had 27 assists.
The Eagles (16–12) will face the Captains in Newport News at 2 p.m. Saturday. UMW dropped its two previous matches with Christopher Newport earlier this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.