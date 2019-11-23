from staff reports
Da’Shawn Cook sank four 3-pointers en route to a 29-point night as he led the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team to an 87–72 victory over Randolph College in the CNU Classic in Newport News.
Greg Rowson drained three of his own 3-pointers in a 20-point effort and Trey Barber scored 10 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. The Eagles controlled the boards, outrebounding the Wildcats 42–38.
The Eagles will next host Virginia Wesleyan at Rosner Arena on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
UMW (6–1): Drew Johnson 7, Greg Rowson 20, Trey Barber 10, Da’Shawn Cook 29, Anias Saunders 4, Ra’Shawn Cook 10, Riley Welch 7. Totals: 33 11-14 87.
Randolph (2–3): Justin Dula 5, Cj Loving 2, Aj Marshall 2, Zach Hinton 19, Brian Smith 17, Evan Makle 14, Rj Walker 3, Justin Lowe 10. Totals: 24 9-21 72.
Halftime: UMW, 42-38. Three-point basket: UMW 10 (D. Cook 4, Rowson 3, Johnson, R. Cook, Welch), Randolph 15 (Hinton 5, Makle 4, Lowe 3, Smith 2, Walker). Rebounds: UMW 42 (Barber 12), Randolph 38 (Dula 10).
SWIMMING
Noah Carpenter and Austin Farrar finished 1–2 in the 400-yard individual medley to help the UMW men stay in second place following completion of the second day of the Franklin & Marshall College Invitational.
Carpenter finished in 4 minutes, 2.06 seconds to win the event while Farrar finished in 4:05.90. Thomas Leckrone was second in the 100 butterfly (49.70). The Eagle men totaled 891 points and trailed first-place Washington & Lee by 133.5 points.
Julia Geskey was second in the 200 free and (1:56.07) and Mary Zagrobelny took runner-up honors in the 100 breast (1:06.32) to help the Eagle women maintain second place in the invitational. UMW had 933 points at the end of the second day, 124.5 points behind leader F&H.
The meet will conclude Sunday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Eagles runner Jeff Gipson finished the 8k course at the NCAA Division III national championship in Louisville, Ky., in 25 minutes, 35.8 seconds, placing him in 123rd place in the field. The senior concludes his cross country career at UMW, in which he reached the NCAAs in the last three consecutive years.
