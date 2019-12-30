Freshman Natalie Brennan scored 15 points off the bench to lead the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team to a 59–55 win over host Roanoke in Monday’s final of the Susan Dunagan Holiday Tournament.
Maddie Shifflett added 14 points and Emily Thompson 12 for the Eagles (9–3), who held Roanoke scoreless for the game’s final 2:28.
Sayre Brandstatter had 12 points to lead the Maroons (7–4).
Mary Washington returns to action Saturday at Catholic.
|UMW
|17
|14
|16
|12
|—
|59
|Roanoke
|16
|10
|15
|14
|—
|55
Mary Washington (9–3): Tory Martin 3, Maddie Shifflett 14, Molly Sharman 3, Emily Thompson 12, Ashley Martin 2, Carolina Brusch 0, Karissa Highlander 0, Faith St. Clair 0, Natalie Brennan 15, Jordan Lee 5, Bri Harper 5, Thora Gibbs 0. Totals: 20 14–20 59.
Roanoke (7–4): Renee Alquiza 2, Whitney Hopson 9, Kristina Harrel 11, Molly Hassell 8, Kayla Kinsler 0, Sayre Brandstatter 12, Morgan Micallef 0, JaBryah Haverkamp 0, Ayanna Scarborough 9, Rose Sande 0, Corinne McPadden 4. Totals: 19 9–14 55.
3-pointers: UMW 5 (Shifflett 3, Thompson 2); Roanoke 8 (Brandstatter 4, Hassel 2, Hopson, Harrel).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Riley Welch scored 25 points to lead UMW to an 83–72 win over St. Elizabeth (N.J.) in the consolation final of the Franklin & Marshall Holiday Tournament in Lancaster, Pa.
Da’Shawn Cook added 16 and Drew Johnson 14 for the Eagles (9–5), who host Randolph-Macon on Jan. 8.
Mary Washington (9–5): Drew Johnson 14, Trey Barber 7, Da’Shawn Cook 16, Riley Welch 25, Anias Saunders 0, Wayne Clevert 2, Ra’Shawn Cook 8, Brendan Shaver 9, Colin Coyne 2. Totals: 32 10–17 83.
St. Elizabeth (6–4): Shaquan Mickens 2, Roland Romano 9, Cam Tucker 13, Ted Thelemque 11, Jason Saldeveri 25, Ka’ron Johnson 0, Lance Rhoden 8, Christian Burnett 0, Jarek Johnson 4, Jordan Jones 0. Totals: 27 10–16 72.
Halftime: St. Elizabeth, 37–34. 3-pointers: Mary Washington 9 (Johnson 3, D. Cook 3, Welch 3); St. Elizabeth 8 (Tucker 3, Saldiveri 2, Rhoden 2, Thelemaque).
