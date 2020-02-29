Norman Holcomb drove in two runs and David Lambertson scored twice to help the University of Mary Washington baseball team earn a doubleheader split with visiting Messiah College on Saturday at Dickinson Stadium.
Lambertson had three hits in the 6–4 nightcap victory. The Eagles’ offense gave support to the solid pitching of starter Daniel Osafo, who fanned four while scattering five hits over five innings to earn the win.
In the opener, Garrett Lyons and Jonathan Sedmak each had two hits, but the Eagles had trouble reaching home plate and dropped a 5–3 decision. Hard-luck starter Cole Gabriele limited Messiah to seven hits while striking out six in going the distance but took the loss.
The Eagles (1–4) host McDaniel College for a Sunday twinbill at noon.
Game 1
R H E
Messiah 001 400 0 — 5 7 0
UMW 010 020 0 — 3 7 7
Paul Hensel, CHARLIE WOODIE (3), Ben Stewart (5), Luke Luckenbaugh (6) and Billy Davis. COLE GABRIELE (0-2) and Hyatt Hurst.
Game 2
R H E
Messiah 020 020 0 — 4 7 3
UMW 220 101 x — 6 7 1
LUKE BIASICK, Kenny Runkel (3), Trent Culver (6) and Mason Valentino, Dylan Symonds. DANIEL OSAFO, Noah Adcock-Howeth (5) and Andrew Gerhart.
SOFTBALL
Hadlea Valera homered and singled twice to drive in five runs, then helped her cause by going the distance on the mound to help the Eagles earn a split of a twinbill with visiting Gettysburg College.
Pitching the second game, Valera limited the Bullets to five runs on 10 hits while striking out five in the 6–5 victory. Her two-run single in the fourth broke open a 2–2 tie and her sixth-inning, two-run home run gave the Eagles insurance runs.
In the opener, Danielle Newman homered and Maggie Mrowka drove in three runs, but the Eagles allowed six unearned runs in a 17–10 loss. Starter Megan Hibbs took one for the team, going the distance in the blowout.
The Eagles (4–3-– 1) will play seven games over a four-day stretch on a spring break trip to Arizona beginning Monday.
Game 1
R H E
Gettysburg 014 215 4 — 17 20 1
UMW 200 330 2 — 10 12 2
SKYLAR SPINNER, Jasmin Herrera (6) and Shelby Baker. MEGAN HIBBS and Logan Gibson.
Game 2
R H E
Gettysburg 000 200 3 — 5 10 1
UMW 011 202 x — 6 13 2
TORI FERRAIOLO, Jasmin Herrra (4), Caroline Bratichak (5) and Shelby Baker. HADLEA VALERA and Logan Gibson.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Morgan Shorts scored four goals for the Eagles, but 14th-ranked UMW fell behind early to No. 6 Franklin & Marshall College and couldn’t tie up the contest, falling 11–9 at the Battlefield Athletic Complex.
Kayla Sarazin had an assist and Reilly Miller made 15 saves in goals for the Eagles (2–2), who next visit Meredith College on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.