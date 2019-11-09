FROM STAFF REPORTS
Jacob Lovinger, Ben Aherns and Noah Mazzatenta each converted penalty kicks while goaltender Ken Kurtz recorded two saves in the shootout to lift the University of Mary Washington to a 1–1 (3–1 PK) victory over Christopher Newport in the Capital Athletic Conference men’s soccer championship game Saturday night.
With the win, the Eagles captured their 11th conference championship, the most in CAC history. The victory ensures an automatic bid in the NCAA Division II tournament. UMW (13–3–4) will learn its seeding at 1:30 p.m. Monday, when the tournament field is announced on ncaa.com.
Gabriel Soriano got the Eagles on the board first in the contest played at Newport News. Soriano headed a free shot by Luke Turney into the back of the net a little less than five minutes into the game. The Captains responded five minutes later, and the game stayed that way through regulation.
In the penalty kick shootout, the Eagles went 3 for 4 in their goal attempts. Kurtz’s saves gave UMW the advantage, and when the Captains’ fourth attempt clanked of the cross bar, the Eagles began their celebration.
Both teams had nine shots on goal, but UMW led in corner kicks (11-3). Kurtz had six saves on the night.
VOLLEYBALL
Savannah Powers had 19 kills and six digs while Peyton Dunow added six kills, but the Eagles couldn’t match the Captains of Christopher Newport, falling if four sets of the championship game of the CAC tournament in Newport News. Set scores were 21–25, 25–25, 25–17, 25–21.
The Eagles’ season concludes at 15-14, 8-2 CAC.
Wren Berry had 40 assists and Kendall Hall made 25 digs. Powers and Dunow were named to the CAC all-tournament team.
SWIMMING
The Eagles swim teams easily defeated St. Mary’s College at Goolrick Natatorium. The Eagle men triumphed 176–76 while the Eagle women rolled to a 172–73 victory.
In the men’s competition, Mark Dye (100 breast, 100 free), Noah Carpenter (200 free, 200 back) and Austin Farrar (200 butterfly, 200 breast) each claimed two individual events.
The Eagle women got multiple individual event victories from Claudia Keller (200 free, 200 back), Grace Nicolai (200 fly, 200 IM) and Carley Vaughn (100 backstroke, 100 fly).
The Eagles teams will continue their CAC slate with a meet at York College on Saturday.
