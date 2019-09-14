FROM STAFF REPORTS
The University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team fought valiantly, but finally wore down in a second overtime and dropped a 2–1 decision to host Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday night.
Abby Zimmerman gave the Eagles an early lead with a first half goal off an assist from Amanda Krest. But the Eagles couldn’t score afterwards, and the Marlins knotted the nonconference match and then won it in the 108th minute.
Aly Holden had seven saves for the Eagles (1–4), who host N.C. Wesleyan on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
The Eagles got more shots on goal (7–6) and corner kicks (3–2) than host Roanoke College, but neither side could find the back of the net and had to settle for a nonconference draw.
Ken Kurtz had a save for the Eagles (4–1), who travel to Catholic University on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Peyton Dunow had 10 kills as the Eagles salvaged a split at its own UMW Classic with a 3–0 victory over Virginia Wesleyan. Set scores 25–18, 25–17, 25–17.
Wren Berry added 33 saves and Kendall Hall made 14 digs to help carry the Eagles in their nightcap match. Earlier, the Eagles dropped a 3–1 decision to Johns Hopkins; set scores were 25–15, 20–25, 25–12, 25–14. Savannah Powers led the Eagles with 12 kills in the loss.
The Eagles (3–5) next host Catholic at Rosner Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
The Eagles struggled to penetrate host 11th-ranked Franklin & Marshall’s stingy defense Saturday, but the Diplomats had little trouble exploiting the Eagles’, posting a 5–0 shutout.
The Diplomats outshot the Eagles 36–4 and led in penalty corners (12–6). Jillian Lawrence made 12 saves in goal for the Eagles (2–2), who travel to Shenandoah University for an evening game Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Patrick Brown won first place and Ashley Applegate was a third-place finisher as the Eagles’ men’s and women’s teams took top honors at the Catholic University Invitational.
Brown broke the tape in the men’s 8k course in 27 minutes and 6 seconds to lead the men’s field. Matthew O’Cadiz (28:02) took sixth place as the Eagles tallied 51 points to outpace runner-up Juanita (64).
Applegate crossed the women’s 6k finish line in 25 minutes and 4 seconds. Grace Pippen (25:19) was fifth. The Eagle women totaled 33 points; host Catholic (47) was second.
The Eagles teams will next compete in the Shenandoah Invitational in Winchester on Sept. 28.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Andrea Dill shot a 84 to finish tied for ninth as the Eagles competed in the Knights Invitational in Buena Vista, placing eighth in team competition. Crystal Pham (94) took 26th place.
The Eagles will next compete in the Randolph–Macon Invitational in Ashland on Sept. 27–29.
