FROM STAFF REPORTS
Patrick Hughes and Michael Fleming won their doubles match, but those were the lone points for the University of Mary Washington men’s tennis team as it dropped a 5–1 decision to host Amherst College in the third round of the NCAA Division III men’s tennis tournament on Sunday.
With the loss, the Eagles’ season concludes at 23–5.
Singles: Sean Wei (Am) d. Patrick Hughes 6–1, 6–3; Matt Miles (UMW) vs. Kevin Ma 6–6 (7–4), 4–1 (DNF); Jayson Fung (Am) d. Moses Hutchinson 6–6 (7–1), 6–2; Zach Bessette (Am) d. Ryland Byrd 6–3, 6–2.
Doubles: Wei/Fung (Am) d. Hutchison/Miles 8–5; Harris Foulkes/Bessett (Am) d. Byrd/Derek Hagino 8–5; Michael Fleming/ Hughes (UMW) d. Willie Turchetta/Damien Ruperal 8–5.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Julia Albert had the hat trick with three goals, but it wasn’t enough for ninth-ranked UMW to overcome seventh-ranked Wesleyan (Conn.) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament. The Cardinals topped the Eagles 11–6 in Middletown, Conn., on Sunday.
Paige Haskins had five draw controls and Hannah Ashby had six saves in goal for the Eagles, whose season concludes at 16–5.