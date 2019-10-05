FROM STAFF REPORTS
Savannah Powers made 11 kills and Peyton Dunow added six more, but it wasn’t enough for the University of Mary Washington volleyball team Saturday as the Eagles dropped a 3–0 Capital Athletic Conference match to host Christopher Newport University.
Kendal Hall had 14 digs and Wren Berry made 27 assists for the Eagles (8–9, 2–1 CAC), who travel to Southern Virginia on Wednesday for another CAC clash.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The Eagles couldn’t crack the defense of the third-ranked Captains, dropping a 3–0 decision to Christopher Newport in Newport News.
The Eagles (4–7, 1–2 CAC) play another conference game Wednesday, this one against host Southern Virginia.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ashley Applegate earned first-place honors as the Eagle women visiting Virginia Union in a nonconference dual meet. Applegate finished the 6,000-meter course in 25 minutes, 36 seconds. The Eagles swept the top five places in the competition.
