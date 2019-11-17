FROM STAFF REPORTS
The University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team’s run in the NCAA Division III tournament came to a quick halt Sunday with a decisive 2–0 second-round loss to William Smith College in Geneva, N.Y.
The Herons (18–1–1) made quick work of the Eagles, scoring goals early in both the first and second halves. Allison Nork made 11 saves in goal for UMW, but the Eagles’ offense couldn’t get the ball past Herons goalkeeper Amanda Kesler, who made three saves.
William Smith lead in shots on goal (25–4) and corner kicks (11–2).
The Eagles’ season, highlighted by their run to the Capital Athletic Conference tournament championship, concludes with a 12-11 mark.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Greg Rowson hit two clutch 3-pointers in the final 3 minutes and the UMW defense made a key stand at game’s end to lift the team to a 66–64 win over Eastern in the championship game of the Hyatt Place Tipoff Tournament on Sunday at Rosner Arena.
Rowson’s final 3-pointer—he had three on the night and paced UMW with 18 points–gave UMW a 65–61 lead with 1:57 left, De’Shawn Cook hit a free throw to extend the lead to five. Eastern clipped the lead to two and gained possession with under 7 seconds to play. But UMW didn’t let Eastern get off a shot and held on for the win.
Drew Johnson—the tournament MVP—had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Riley Welch netted 11 points and Cook contributed 10. Trey Barber made the all-tournament team.
UMW (4–0) next plays at Bridgewater College on Wednesday.
Eastern (3–2): William Blet 18, Michael Bowlers 10, Sam Gallardo 3, Clifton Adams 11, Draig Ruff 11, Gabe Perez 11, Totals: 26 7-15 64.
UMW (4–0): Drew Johnson 13, Trey Barber 7, De’Shawn Cook 10, Riley Welch 11, Anias Saunders 7, Greg Rowson 18. Totals: 23 9–15 66.
Halftime: Team, 41–29. Three-point basket: Eastern 5 (Adams 2, Gallardo, Ruff, Perez), UMW 11 (Johnson 3, Rowson 3, Saunders 2, Barber, Cook, Welch). Rebounds: Eastern 42 (Ruff 8), UMW 35 (Johnson 12).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.