Kevin France doubled in two runs as the University of Mary Washington baseball team erupted for five runs in the top of the ninth inning to rally past host Bridgewater College 6–3 on Thursday.
Tyler Ray, Christian Hague and Garrett Lyons each had two hits and Ray scored two runs as the Eagles rallied from a 3–1 deficit to post the nonconference victory.
UMW starter Cole Gabriele went the distance for the victory, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six.
The Eagles (11–16, 4–10 CAC) will visit York College on Friday afternoon in a Capital Athletic Conference game.
|R
|H
|E
|UMW
|100
|000
|005
|—
|6
|10
|2
|Bridgewater
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|8
|0
COLE GABRIELE and Kevin France. Kyle Hasforth, Tucker Hrasky (3), George Killian (4), Tucker Garrison (5), Devin Page (6), Bryce Masters (7), Brandon Floyd (8), RYAN SKADRA (9) and Phillip Herber.
SOFTBALL
Rachel Remer and Rachel Porchie doubled in runs and the Eagles salvaged a Capital Athletic Conference doubleheader split with visiting Southern Virginia, winning the nightcap 3-0 on Thursday.
Juliet Truslow pitched the complete-game shutout for her eighth victory of the season, limiting the Knights to four hits and no walks while fanning three.
In the opener, Courtney Shea’s fielder’s choice drove in the Eagles’ lone run before the Knights scored two runs of Megan Hibbs to take a 3-1 victory.
The Eagles (16-15, 8-2 CAC) host CAC rival Christopher Newport on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.
|GAME 1
|R
|H
|E
|Southern Virginia
|000
|020
|0
|—
|2
|7
|0
|UMW
|010
|000
|0
|—
|1
|3
|0
MEGAN HARMON and Caitlin Barber. Jamie Purtrell, MEGAN HIBBS (5) and Madi Marsden, Rachel Porchie.
|GAME 2
|R
|H
|E
|Southern Virginia
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|4
|5
|UMW
|200
|100
|x
|—
|3
|6
|1
KRYSTAL KEMP and Caitlyn Barber. JULIET TRUSLOW and Rachel Porchie.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Andrea Dill shot an 8-over 80 to take the individual lead in the CAC Championships at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club in Williamsburg. The Eagles as a team post a cumulative 409 to fall into fourth place; York (329) leads the event.
The championships will continue for the next two days.
MEN’S GOLF
Jason Guintu shot a 75 at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club to tie for third in the individual lead and pace the Eagles to a cumulative 311 and a three-stroke team lead in the CAC Championships.
York (314) is in second place, followed by Christopher Newport (315) and Bapson College (316).
Robin Yu (77) was tied for fifth place, Philip Manceri (79) for seventh and Sebastien Bonte (80) for 12th.
Day 2 of the CAC Championships will be today.