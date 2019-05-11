FROM STAFF REPORTS
Julia Albert scored six goals to lead the ninth-ranked University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team to a 20–5 victory over Westfield State in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday.
Behind Albert, Allison Davis (two goals) and Hope Lockwood (two goals), the Eagles raced to a 12–3 first-half lead and cruised to the easy win at Middletown, Conn. UMW didn’t let up in the second half, outscoring the Owls 8–2 in the second half and cruised to the easy win.
Kennedy King and Mackenzie McGuire each had three assists and Hannah Ashby had six saves in goal.
The Eagles (16–4) will face seventh-ranked Wesleyan on Sunday afternoon in a second-round game.
MEN’S TENNIS
Ryland Byrd and Derek Hagino won their doubles and singles matches to lead the 15th-ranked Eagles over Stevens Institute, 5–1, in the second round of the NCAA Division III men’s tournament in Amherst, Mass.
With the victory, the Eagles set a new school mark for victories in the season: they are now 23–4.
The Eagles will face host Amherst College on Sunday. The winner will advance to the national quarterfinals next weekend.
Singles: Patrick Hughes (UMW) vs. Mar Feliu Gomez 4–4 (DNF); Keegan Morris (St) vs. Matt Miles 6–3, 2–1 (DNF); Moses Hutchinson (UMW) vs. Matt Kanevsky 6–2 (DNF); Ryland Byrd (UMW) d. Gabriel Sifuentes 6–0, 6–1; Derek Hagino (UMW) d. Arjun Krishnan (so.) 6–1, 6–1; Cole Teece (UMW) d. Arjun Krishnan (fr.) 6–1, 6–0.
Doubles: Kavevsky/Gomez (St). d. Hutchinson/Miles 8–7; Byrd/Hagino (UMW) d. Morris/Sifuentes 8–5; Michael Fleming/Hughes d. M.J. Pabalan /Garrett Kincaid 8–4.