The University of Mary Washington softball team dropped its opening game of a doubleheader at Randolph-Macon, 5-1, but would respond with a 5-5 tie following nine innings in the second contest of Thursday afternoon.
Hannah Bruns and Caroline Bird had a double apiece in the Eagles’ opening game, while Maggie Mrowka hit a solo homer during the doubleheader’s second portion.
BASEBALL
The nonconference matchup between the host Eagles and Marymount was suspended due to darkness at the top of the 11th inning as the score stood tied at 5.
Garrett Lyons, David Lambertson, and Norman Holcomb contributed a pair of hits each for the Eagles.
Wednesday’s Games
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Anias Saunders led all scorers with an efficient 18 points on 5-9 shooting but UMW saw their season come to a close following a 74-60 loss in the CAC semifinals.
Trey Barber, the 2020 CAC Defensive Player of the Year, had 11 points.
UMW (16-11): Anias Saunders 18, Trey Barber 11, Greg Rowson 8, Riley Welch 8, Da’Shawn Cook 7, Drew Johnson 6, Ra’Shawn Cook 2, Wayne Clevert 0, Colin Coyne 0. Totals: 24 16-17 60.
York (21-5): Darin Gordon 15, David Giuliani 15, Joe Polczynski 12, Jared Wagner 11, Logan Collins 8, Zach Novick 8, Colin Rimel 3, Riley Dobraniecki 2, Travis Stoll 0, Sean Kelly 0. Totals: 36 13-18 74.
Halftime: Tie, 30. Three-point basket: UMW 4 (Saunders 2, D. Cook, Barber), York 11 (Gordon 3, Giuliani 2, Polczynski 2, Novick 2, Rimel, Collins). Rebounds: UMW 31 (Johnson 7, Rowson & Barber 6). York 38 (Wagner 8, Giuliani 7).
MEN’S LACROSSE
J.D. Nozemack racked up six goals and four assists to lead charge as UMW routed Bridgewater in a 17-11 victory.
Logan Green chipped in three goals and Eagles goalie Nathaniel Holic finished with six saves.
UMW hosts Washington & Lee on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
The Eagles had a 29-12 advantage in shots and won 13-10 in ground balls during a dominant 17-5 win over Randolph-Macon.
UMW will see a big test on Saturday when they bring #7 Franklin & Marshall to town at noon.
