Led by first-place finisher Jeff Gibson, the University of Mary Washington men’s cross country teams won the team title at Saturday’s 20-team Shenandoah University Hornet Harrier meet in Winchester.
Gibson, a senior, was the fastest of 193 runners over the 6,000-meter course by nearly 10 seconds, in 18:57.6. Freshman teammate Patrick Brown finished third (19:21.1), and sophomore Matt O’Cadiz was eighth (19:42.7).
UMW’s women placed second as a team, with three runners in the top six: Camy Delean (third, 19:50.0 for 5,000 meters), Ashley Applegate (fifth, 20:03.1) and Amanda Morrissey (sixth, 20:05.7).
The Eagles will host the UMW Invitational on Oct. 5 at Clift Farm.
VOLLEYBALL
Peyton Dunow and Tenley Hares had eight kills apiece as UMW swept visiting St. Mary’s (Md.) in its Capital Athletic Conference opener, 25–8, 25–16, 25–16.
Olivia Casey and Savannah Powers added six kills each for thee Eagles (7–8, 1–0). Wren Berry had 29 assists, and Kendal Hall recorded 14 digs.
UMW visits Salisbury Wednesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Freshman Amanda Krest scored twice and assisted on the Eagles’ other goal in their 3–0 shutout of visiting St. Mary’s in a match that was delayed for 45 minutes due to lightning.
Malorie Joseph also scored for UMW (4–5, 1–0), who had a 15–3 edge in shots and a 9–0 advantage in corner kicks. Lindsey Hendrickson and Abby Zimmerman assisted on Krest’s goals.
UMW will host Salisbury Wednesday.
WOMEN’S GOLF
UMW stands at the bottom of the six-team field midway through the two-day RMC Fall Invitational in Ashland with a 450 score. Andrea Dill led the Eagles with an 87 Saturday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
UMW fell to Division I Richmond 7–0 Saturday. The Eagles will conclude their fall season at the Naval Academy Invitational Oct. 4–6 in Annapolis, Md.
