FROM STAFF REPORTS

Josh Kirkland made his two shots on goal stand up, hitting the back of the net twice Friday to pace the University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team to a 4–0 victory over visiting N.C. Wesleyan in the first day of the UMW Classic.

Jeremy Hokenson and Gabriel Soriano also scored goals and Ken Kurtz made two saves in goal to help the Eagles win their home opener on the Battleground Athletic Complex. All of UMW’s goals came in the second half.

Gabe Francesconi and Joshua Everard contributed assists for the Eagles (1–0), who face Johns Hopkins in the second game of the Classic on Saturday at 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Allison Nork made two saves for the Eagles, but host Gettysburg College got three more shots past the UMW goalkeeper to post a 3–0 season-opening win.

The Eagles were in balance with the Bullets in shots on goal and (6–7) and corner kicks (2–4) except on the scoreboard.

UMW (0–1) faces host Ferrum on Sunday at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Peyton Dunow and Savannah Powers each had 15 kills, but the Eagles dropped a 3–1 decision to host Franklin & Marshall. Game scores were 25–19, 14–25, 25–20, 25–23.

Maya Takashima had 14 digs, Dunow had 11 digs and Wren Berry 34 assists.

The Eagles (0–1) will face Arcadia and Geneseo in Lancaster, Pa., Saturday.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments