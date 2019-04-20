FROM STAFF REPORTS
Paige Haskins and Mackenzie McGuire each scored two goals, but the seventh-ranked University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team dropped a 10–7 Capital Athletic Conference clash to ninth-ranked York College on Saturday afternoon.
Trailing by five late in the second half, the Eagles rallied as Haskins’ tallies and one by Kristen Kunaniec made the score 9–7. But the Spartans scored with a little under 7 minutes to play and held on for the victory at the Battleground Athletic Complex on the UMW campus.
UMW (13–3, 3–2 CAC) host Frostburg State on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Chase Kapuscienski had two goals, but the Eagles dropped an 18–7 CAC contest to host and third-ranked York College.
The Eagles (7–9, 1–4 CAC) play another conference game Wednesday, this one at Frostburg State.
MEN’S GOLF
Philip Manceri shot a 72 in the final round of the Capital Athletic Conference Championships, giving him a three-day total of 222—good enough for third place in individual competition at Golden Horseshoe Club in Williamsburg.
Sebastian Bonte (227) took sixth place and Jason Guintu (231) finished 11th.
The Eagle men shot a cumulative 310 on Saturday and also finished in third place in team competition, five strokes behind CAC champ York College.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Andrea Dill shot a third-round 92 that gave her a total of 251 and a seventh-place finish in individual competition at the CAC championships at Golden Horseshoe Club.
The Eagles shot 420 total in Saturday’s team competition and finished in fourth place, well behind champion York College.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
The 13th-ranked Eagles blanked visiting Salisbury 9–0 for a CAC victory. Rachel Summers, Lauren Quinn, Claire Coleman, Danielle Mirabella and Sophie Dixon each won their singles and doubles matches.
UMW (16–4, 7–0 CAC) hosts St. Mary’s College on Friday in the first round of the CAC tournament.
BASEBALL
The Eagles were swept in a CAC doubleheader at York College on Saturday. Game scores were 7–0 and 8–4.
In the opener, the Eagles couldn’t get any runs against York starter Will Grega. Tyler Ray and David Lambertson had two hits each.
In the nightcap, five Eagles had two hits each, UMW couldn’t put runs on the board until the late innings and dropped a second straight game.
UMW (11–19, 4–13 CAC) hosts Southern Virginia in a CAC clash on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
GAME 1
R H E
UMW 000 000 000 — 0 8 1
York 330 000 10x — 7 15 0
HANK BIGGS and Kevin France. WILL GREGA and Rob Acierno.
GAME 2
R H E
UMW 000 000 013 — 4 13 3
Home 100 310 03X — 8 8 1
MARCEL BARRETT, Chris Kenyon (8) and Kevin France. BRANDON HAGGERTY, Zac Stoll (8) and Garrett Southern.