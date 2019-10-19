Pierre Richard found the back of the net in overtime to give the University of Mary Washington men's soccer team a 1–0 victory over Christopher Newport on Saturday, highlighting a full day of Capital Athletic Conference contests as part of UMW's homecoming.
Richard took a cross from Joshua Everard and drilled the ball past Captains goalie Justin Piercy a minute and 25 seconds into the first overtime. The winning tally delighted the approximate 3,500 in attendance for the day's matches at the campus' Battleground Athletic Complex.
The Eagles led in shots (8–7) while the Captains led in corner kicks (5–1). Ken Kurtz made three saves in goal for the Eagles (9–3–2, 4–2 CAC), who host Salisbury University in another conference match on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
A goal by the Captains' Ryanne Davidson a little more than 10 minutes before the end of the first half was all her side would need as Christopher Newport dampened homecoming activities with a 1–0 CAC victory over the Eagles.
The Captains led in shots on goal (17–4) and corner kicks (3–1). Eagles goaltender Allison Nork made four saves. UMW (6–9, 6–4 CAC) travels to Salisbury University for a CAC clash on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Christopher Newport rolled to a 3–1 CAC victory over UMW at the Anderson Center, despite the best efforts of the Eagles' Savannah Powers, who had 14 kills and 11 digs. Set scores were 25–13, 25–18, 20–25, 25–22.
Peyton Dunow and Krista Rodgers had 12 kills each for the Eagles (11–12, 5–2 CAC), who host CAC rival Southern Virginia on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
UMW fell into an early 0–2 deficit against visiting York College and couldn't battle all the way back, dropping a 4–2 CAC decision at the Battleground Athletic Complex.
The Eagles cut the Spartans' lead in half on Lauren Hopkins' 14th goal of the season. But York responded with a goal to regain its two-score edge, and would do it again after Jess Smith tallied the final Eagle goal.
The Spartans dominated in shots (20–6) and corners (13–2). Jillian Lawrence had 12 saves in goal for the Eagles (5–9, 0–2 CAC), who next host Salisbury University on Wednesday in another CAC contest.
CROSS COUNTRY
Jeff Gibson completed the Rowan University (Glassboro, N.J.) Inter-Regional Border Battle course in 24 minutes and 38 seconds, good enough for 13th place in the men's competition. The Eagle men finished 17th among the 29 schools competing.
Camy Delean was the top Eagle finisher (45th) in the women's competition, crossing the finish line at 22.5. The Eagle women finished 18th among 27 teams.
Both teams will next compete in the CAC championships at York College, Pa., on Nov. 2.
