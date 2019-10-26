FROM STAFF REPORTS
Jess Smith’s goal with 15 seconds to play lifted the University of Mary Washington field hockey team to a 2–1 victory over host St. Mary’s College in Capital Athletic Conference play on Saturday.
Trailing in 1–0 in the fourth quarter when Izzy Scholz tied the contest. The Eagles topped the Seahawks in shots on goal (20–5) and had 15 corners. Jillian Lawrence had four saves in goal for UMW (6–10, 1–3), which next visits Southern Virginia on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Savannah Power had 17 kills as the Eagles downed visiting Lynchburg College at the Anderson Center, 3–1. Set scores were 21–25, 25–18, 25–4, 25–11.
Peyton Dunow added 12 kills. Kendall Hall had 17 digs and Wren Berry made 42 assists. The Eagles (13–12) travel to York College on Wednesday for another CAC match.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Goals in each half helped the Eagles turn back St. Mary’s College in a CAC match in St. Mary’s, Md.
Katherine Brady put UMW up 1–0 with a first-half tally, then Brielle Mitchell added an insurance goal off an assist from Abby Zimmerman. Allison Van Nork had two shutouts for the Eagles, who outshot the Seahawks 17–3 and had 11 corner kicks.
The Eagles (7–10, 4–5 CAC) close out the regular season by hosting York College on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Kris Schulte and Gabriele Soriano scored goals for the Eagles in regulation, but UMW couldn’t find the back of the net in overtimes and had to settle for a 2–2 draw with host St. Mary’s College.
The Eagles outshot the Seahawks 25–23 and had eight corner kicks. Ken Kurtz had six saves in goal.
The Eagles (11–3–3, 6–2–1) host York College on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m to close out the regular season.
SWIMMING
The UMW women earned a 153–124 road victory over host Howard University while the Eagle men fell to the Bisons 136–126.
Erin Whitesell (200 butterfly, 100 butterfly) and Sydney Hall (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) each won two events.
Kolin Hoffman posted two wins (500 freestyle, 200 freestyle) for the UMW men.
The Eagles teams will next compete at Roanoke College on Nov. 2
