As lone senior on the Eagles, Emily Thompson made sure she played up to Senior Day by hitting five 3-pointers in route to an 18-point effort as UMW routed visiting York 74-43 at Rosner Arena.
Molly Sharman and Tory Martin each scored 12 points and Maddie Shifflett added 11 for the Eagles, who play at Salisbury on Wednesday. A UMW victory will lock up the second seed in the upcoming CAC tournament.
York (14–10, 5–4): Kayla Ferris 6, Alana Bortner 9, Bradi Zumbrum 5, Molly Day 10, Haley Luckabaugh 8, Savannah Wilson 3, Meghan Carlson 2. Totals: 15 7-10 43.
UMW (17–7, 6–3): Maddie Shifflett 11, Molly Sharman 12, Emily Thompson 18, Ashley Martin 8, Tory Martin 12, Karissa Highlander 2, Jordan Lee 2, Bri Harper 6. Totals: 28 7-13 71.
Halftime: UMW, 36-21. Three-point basket: York 6 (Bortner 2, Day 2, Luckabaugh, Wilson), UMW 8 (Thompson 5, Sharman 2, Shifflett). Rebounds: York 30 (Ferris 5, Zumbrum 5), UMW 45 (A. Martin 10).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Da’Shawn Cook sank six 3-pointers, the last coming with 17 seconds left, to bring the Eagles to within two points of visiting York.
But the Spartans sank a free throw and the Eagles missed a final shot, resulting in York’s 74–71 CAC victory at Rosner Arena.
Cook led the Eagles with 20 points while Greg Rowson added 14 points and Drew Johnson 12. The Eagles host Salisbury on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to close out the regular season.
York (19–5, 8–1): Jared Wagner 23, Darin Gordon 6, Colin Rimel 3, David Giuliani 12, Joe Polcynski 10, Sean Kelly 5, Logan Collins 6, Zach Novick 9. Totals: 24 15-19 74.
UMW (14–10, 4–5): Da’Shawn Cook 20, Drew Johnson 12, Greg Rowson 14, Anias Saunders 9, Trey Barber 7, Ra’Shawn Cook 2, Riley Welch 7. Totals: 24 11-16 71
Halftime: UMW, 38–28. Three-point basket: York 11 (Novick 3, Gordon 2, Polcynski 2, Wagner, Rimel, Collins), UMW 12 (D. Cook 6, Saunders 3, Johnson 2, Welch). Rebounds: York 41 (Giuliani 8), UMW 36 (Barber 9).
MEN’S LACROSSE
J.D. Nozemack scored five goals and had two assists to lead the Eagles to a 15-14 victory over visiting Shenandoah at the Battleground Athletic Complex.
Lucas Whittie made 10 saves in goal for the Eagles (1–1), who next host McDaniel on WEdnesday at 3:30 p.m.
