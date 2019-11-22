FROM STAFF REPORTS
Riley Welch sank 6 of 8 free-throw attempts, with the last four coming in the final 21 seconds, to help the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team post an 88–81 victory over Lynchburg College in Friday night’s opening round of the CNU Classic at Newport News.
Drew Johnson had 16 points and 16 rebounds while Da’Shawn Cook scored 16 points to lead the Eagles. But it was Welch’s steady aim at the free-throw line that sealed the victory after the Hornets closed the deficit to 84–81 in the final 30 seconds.
UMW will face Randolph College in the second day of the tournament Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Lynchburg (4–2): Cody Lang 10, Reggie Davis 13, Chance Greene 13, Tharon Suggs 22, Luke Romeo 8, Daryl Myers 3, Jamil Pasha 7, T.C. Thacker 8. Totals: 26 20–31 84.
UMW (5–1): Drew Johnson 16, Greg Rowson 18, Trey Barber 11, Da’Shawn Cook 16, Anias Saunders 13, Wayne Clevert 3, Riley Welch 11. Totals: 30 14–20 88.
Halftime: UMW, 45–44. Three-point basket: Lynchburg 12 (Suggs 3, Lang 2, Greene 2, Romeo 2, Pasha 2, Myers), UMW 14 (Cook 4, Saunders 3, Barber 2, Johnson 2, Rowson, Clavert, Welch). Rebounds: Lynchburg 47 (Suggs 11), UMW 48 (Johnson 16).
SWIMMING
The Eagles swim teams are close on the heels of the leaders following completion of the first day of the Franklin & Marshall College Invitational in Lancaster, Pa., Friday.
Kollin Hoffman was second in the 500 free (4:40.58) and the 200 free relay (1:23.62) also took second as the Eagle men stood in second place (375.5) of the 10 schools competing in the invitational.
Jenny Thompson took third place in the 200 IM (2:10.62) as the Eagle women posted 401 points, good enough for second place among 11 schools.
The meet competes over the weekend.
