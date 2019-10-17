FROM STAFF REPORTS

Abby Zimmerman had two goals and Macey Wissell posted two assists to lead the host University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team to an 8–0 Capital Athletic Conference victory over Southern Virginia on Wednesday.

Malorie Joseph scored the first Eagle goal 34 seconds into the contest off a Wissell assist and UMW cruised from there at the Battlefield Athletic Complex.

The Eagles got goals from Brooke Bauman, Katherine Brady, Mikaela O’Fallon, Sara Sabo and Hope Grzebien. The Eagles limited Southern Virginia to one shot on goal.

UMW (5–8, 2–3 CAC) hosts No. 8 Christopher Newport as part of homecoming on Saturday day noon.

MEN’S SOCCER

Jacob Lovinger scored two goals to pace the Eagles to 6–0 CAC victory over host Southern Virginia on Wednesday.

Ben Aherns, Jeremy Hokenson, Kris Schulte and Kevin Conrad also scored for UMW. Griffin Hemmendinger had two saves in goal for the Eagles (9–3–2, 4–2), who host Christopher Newport on Saturday at 2 p.m. for homecoming.

VOLLEYBALL

Savannah Powers had 11 kills and 12 digs to power the Eagles to a straight-set victory over visiting Salisbury in a CAC match Wednesday. Set scores were 25–15, 25–12, 25–18.

Tenley Hares added eight kills for the Eagles, while Kendall Hall had 22 kills and Wren Berry had 22 assists and four digs.

The Eagles(11–11, 5–1 CAC) host Christopher Newport on Saturday at the Anderson Center for a 2 p.m. CAC match. The match is part of the school’s homecoming slate.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments